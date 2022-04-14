Discover key insights into Book of Binance (BOOK), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Book of Binance (BOOK) Information

BOOK is a narrative-driven meme coin built on the BNB Chain. It aims to bring together BNB Chain users by celebrating the chain’s culture, ecosystem, and history through community engagement and decentralized finance initiatives.

In addition to its cultural significance, BOOK serves a key functional role in the BOOKUSD protocol—a borrowing platform where users can deposit BOOK as collateral to mint the BUD stablecoin.