Booshi Price (BOOSHI)
The live price of Booshi (BOOSHI) today is 0.00008248 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 824.83K USD. BOOSHI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Booshi Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Booshi price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00B USD
During today, the price change of Booshi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Booshi to USD was $ -0.0000035308.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Booshi to USD was $ -0.0000160027.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Booshi to USD was $ -0.000071240306355397.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ -0.0000035308
|-4.28%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0000160027
|-19.40%
|90 Days
|$ -0.000071240306355397
|-46.34%
Discover the latest price analysis of Booshi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
+7.64%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Booshi is a unique memecoin with its own ecosystem, combining the playful energy of a Shiba Inu with a ghostly twist! Built on the Base network, Booshi is backed by a passionate community and an experienced team. $Booshi opens the doors to Booshi Survivors, a survivors 2d game available for mobile and browser where users can mint NFTs and level them up, participating in tournaments with weekly and monthly prizes!
