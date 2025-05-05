BORGY Price ($BORGY)
The live price of BORGY ($BORGY) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 3.86M USD. $BORGY to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BORGY Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BORGY price change within the day is +0.87%
- It has a circulating supply of 76.45B USD
During today, the price change of BORGY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BORGY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BORGY to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BORGY to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+0.87%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-46.50%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-59.38%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BORGY: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.13%
+0.87%
-0.82%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Borgy is the Memecoin of the Swissborg community, aiming to engage the Solana community around an innovative narrative, promoting positivism and advocating for on-chain safety. In the vibrant world of Solana, Borgy emerged as a beacon of hope for traders. Guiding them away from hasty decisions, he instilled values of loyalty, strength and faith, leading to new summits. With Borgy’s enthusiasm, the once despairing trenches transformed into a place of learning and prosperity, restoring faith and uniting the community through kindness
