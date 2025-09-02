What is BORNE (BORNE)

Spellborne is a retro inspired monster collector RPG, a beautiful mixture of nostalgic gameplay elements and modern technology. Monsters can be battled, and collected through gameplay, then fed items and crops that come from farming and crafting. Spellborne takes the best of Pokemon, Tamagotchi and Stardew Valley, creating an ecosystem where markets for monsters, in-game resources and cosmetics are open and controlled by players, making it distinct from existing titles. Humans have a nature of collecting things and building a relationship with them, Spellborne deeply explores this philosophy with its trust systems and decision based quest design.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BORNE (BORNE) How much is BORNE (BORNE) worth today? The live BORNE price in USD is 0.02822329 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current BORNE to USD price? $ 0.02822329 . Check out The current price of BORNE to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of BORNE? The market cap for BORNE is $ 0.00 USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of BORNE? The circulating supply of BORNE is 0.00 USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of BORNE? BORNE achieved an ATH price of 0.04767635 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of BORNE? BORNE saw an ATL price of 0.01755088 USD . What is the trading volume of BORNE? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for BORNE is -- USD . Will BORNE go higher this year? BORNE might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out BORNE price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

