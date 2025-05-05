BounceBit USD Price (BBUSD)
The live price of BounceBit USD (BBUSD) today is 1.004 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BBUSD to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BounceBit USD Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BounceBit USD price change within the day is +0.79%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
Get real-time price updates of the BBUSD to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BBUSD price information.
During today, the price change of BounceBit USD to USD was $ +0.00783136.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BounceBit USD to USD was $ +0.0057128604.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BounceBit USD to USD was $ -0.0005045100.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BounceBit USD to USD was $ +0.0024254778501445.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00783136
|+0.79%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0057128604
|+0.57%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0005045100
|-0.05%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0024254778501445
|+0.24%
Discover the latest price analysis of BounceBit USD: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.41%
+0.79%
-0.30%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BBUSD is a stablecoin on the BounceBit platform. It is a Liquid Custody Token (LCT) backed 1:1 by assets in centralized custody. BBUSD acts as an additional ecosystem token to BounceBit. It serves as liquid and versatile currency on the BounceBit platform. It can be used in various applications and infrastructure, as medium of exchange or store of value.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BBUSD to VND
₫26,420.26
|1 BBUSD to AUD
A$1.54616
|1 BBUSD to GBP
￡0.753
|1 BBUSD to EUR
€0.88352
|1 BBUSD to USD
$1.004
|1 BBUSD to MYR
RM4.19672
|1 BBUSD to TRY
₺38.73432
|1 BBUSD to JPY
¥144.7266
|1 BBUSD to RUB
₽83.0308
|1 BBUSD to INR
₹84.57696
|1 BBUSD to IDR
Rp16,459.01376
|1 BBUSD to KRW
₩1,384.82724
|1 BBUSD to PHP
₱55.70192
|1 BBUSD to EGP
￡E.50.8526
|1 BBUSD to BRL
R$5.71276
|1 BBUSD to CAD
C$1.37548
|1 BBUSD to BDT
৳122.3876
|1 BBUSD to NGN
₦1,614.14084
|1 BBUSD to UAH
₴41.7664
|1 BBUSD to VES
Bs88.352
|1 BBUSD to PKR
Rs283.04768
|1 BBUSD to KZT
₸519.93144
|1 BBUSD to THB
฿33.11192
|1 BBUSD to TWD
NT$29.79872
|1 BBUSD to AED
د.إ3.68468
|1 BBUSD to CHF
Fr0.82328
|1 BBUSD to HKD
HK$7.781
|1 BBUSD to MAD
.د.م9.29704
|1 BBUSD to MXN
$19.66836