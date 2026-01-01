BOXABL Price (BOXABL)
The live BOXABL (BOXABL) price today is $ 0.00091744, with a 7.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOXABL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00091744 per BOXABL.
BOXABL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 899,243, with a circulating supply of 980.14M BOXABL. During the last 24 hours, BOXABL traded between $ 0.00088838 (low) and $ 0.00100074 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00303217, while the all-time low was $ 0.00057284.
In short-term performance, BOXABL moved -1.32% in the last hour and -6.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.
The current Market Cap of BOXABL is $ 899.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOXABL is 980.14M, with a total supply of 980138675.457897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 899.24K.
During today, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ -0.0003489396.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-7.68%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0003489396
|-38.03%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
What is the current price of BOXABL?
The live price of BOXABL (BOXABL) is ₹0.082843403057383200000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.
How is BOXABL positioned in the market?
BOXABL currently sits at market rank #3967, supported by a market capitalization of ₹81200242.2998021025000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.
What is the circulating supply of BOXABL?
The circulating supply of BOXABL is 980138675.457897 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.
What is the 24-hour price range of BOXABL?
During the last 24 hours, BOXABL traded within a range of ₹0.080219330319277650000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.090365263314925950000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.
How far is BOXABL from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?
BOXABL reached an all-time high of ₹0.273800228296679475000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.051726559783082700000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.
How active is BOXABL trading today?
Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.
What influences the recent trend direction for BOXABL?
The current price movement of -7.68% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.
|Time (UTC+8)
|Type
|Information
|01-14 12:48:38
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
|01-13 21:31:46
|Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
|01-13 18:07:07
|Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
|01-13 12:48:54
|Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
|01-12 13:34:58
|Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
|01-12 13:21:15
|Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million
