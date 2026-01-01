ExchangeDEX+
The live BOXABL price today is 0.00091744 USD.BOXABL market cap is 899,243 USD. Track real-time BOXABL to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

1 BOXABL to USD Live Price:

$0.00092032
$0.00092032
-5.20%1D
USD
BOXABL (BOXABL) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:35:11 (UTC+8)

BOXABL Price Today

The live BOXABL (BOXABL) price today is $ 0.00091744, with a 7.68% change over the past 24 hours. The current BOXABL to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00091744 per BOXABL.

BOXABL currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 899,243, with a circulating supply of 980.14M BOXABL. During the last 24 hours, BOXABL traded between $ 0.00088838 (low) and $ 0.00100074 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00303217, while the all-time low was $ 0.00057284.

In short-term performance, BOXABL moved -1.32% in the last hour and -6.37% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

BOXABL (BOXABL) Market Information

$ 899.24K
$ 899.24K

--
----

$ 899.24K
$ 899.24K

980.14M
980.14M

980,138,675.457897
980,138,675.457897

The current Market Cap of BOXABL is $ 899.24K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BOXABL is 980.14M, with a total supply of 980138675.457897. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 899.24K.

BOXABL Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00088838
$ 0.00088838
24H Low
$ 0.00100074
$ 0.00100074
24H High

$ 0.00088838
$ 0.00088838

$ 0.00100074
$ 0.00100074

$ 0.00303217
$ 0.00303217

$ 0.00057284
$ 0.00057284

-1.32%

-7.68%

-6.37%

-6.37%

BOXABL (BOXABL) Price History USD

During today, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ -0.0003489396.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BOXABL to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0-7.68%
30 Days$ -0.0003489396-38.03%
60 Days$ 0--
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for BOXABL

BOXABL (BOXABL) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of BOXABL in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
BOXABL (BOXABL) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of BOXABL could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price BOXABL will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for BOXABL price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking BOXABL Price Prediction.

What is BOXABL (BOXABL)

T

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

BOXABL (BOXABL) Resource

Official Website

About BOXABL

What is the current price of BOXABL?

The live price of BOXABL (BOXABL) is ₹0.082843403057383200000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is BOXABL positioned in the market?

BOXABL currently sits at market rank #3967, supported by a market capitalization of ₹81200242.2998021025000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of BOXABL?

The circulating supply of BOXABL is 980138675.457897 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of BOXABL?

During the last 24 hours, BOXABL traded within a range of ₹0.080219330319277650000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.090365263314925950000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is BOXABL from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

BOXABL reached an all-time high of ₹0.273800228296679475000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.051726559783082700000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is BOXABL trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for BOXABL?

The current price movement of -7.68% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About BOXABL

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 00:35:11 (UTC+8)

Explore More about BOXABL

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.00000

$0.000

$0.00

$0.05297

$0.00000000001870

$0.00000001111

$0.0000005103

$15.74

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.