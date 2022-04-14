Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) Tokenomics

We are a meme token project originally launched on BASE (https://www.coingecko.com/en/coins/boysclubbase) and expanded to SOL and now the Sui Chain. Our goal is to create a fun and engaging community-driven token that thrives across multiple chains. We recently had a successful launch on Sui and are now applying to list $BOYSS on CoinGecko to reach a broader audience and grow our ecosystem further.

Official Website:
https://boysclubonsui.com/

Market Cap:
$ 15.60K
Total Supply:
$ 75.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 75.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 15.60K
All-Time High:
$ 0.0152777
All-Time Low:
$ 0
Current Price:
$ 0.00020798
Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Boysclub on Sui (BOYSS) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of BOYSS tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many BOYSS tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Now that you understand BOYSS's tokenomics, explore BOYSS token's live price!

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT: Your easiest way to crypto!

Disclaimer

Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.