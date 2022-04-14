Brad (BRAD) Tokenomics
Brad is no ordinary dog – he's a rough, patriotic outsider with a taste for real life and straight talk. In his gritty, slightly rundown apartment, he chills with an unmistakable mix of attitude and a vision that's set to change the world. Brad is more than just a dog – he's a movement. A voice for freedom, progress, and a bit of madness. He's not afraid to say the things others don't dare to speak, and he represents a new kind of hype. But Brad isn't just a rebel – he's a crypto trader from the early days, a true memecoin pioneer. After shaking up the markets, he's now launching his own coin – one that's fair, transparent, and ready to revolutionize the crypto world. No nonsense, no tricks – Brad stands for real values. And this is just the beginning. Brad believes that crypto is more than just money – it's a movement. An opportunity to make America great again and give people a platform for freedom and innovation
Brad (BRAD) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Brad (BRAD) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Brad (BRAD) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRAD tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRAD tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
