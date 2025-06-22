What is Brad (BRAD)

Brad is no ordinary dog – he's a rough, patriotic outsider with a taste for real life and straight talk. In his gritty, slightly rundown apartment, he chills with an unmistakable mix of attitude and a vision that's set to change the world. Brad is more than just a dog – he's a movement. A voice for freedom, progress, and a bit of madness. He's not afraid to say the things others don't dare to speak, and he represents a new kind of hype. But Brad isn't just a rebel – he's a crypto trader from the early days, a true memecoin pioneer. After shaking up the markets, he's now launching his own coin – one that's fair, transparent, and ready to revolutionize the crypto world. No nonsense, no tricks – Brad stands for real values. And this is just the beginning. Brad believes that crypto is more than just money – it's a movement. An opportunity to make America great again and give people a platform for freedom and innovation

