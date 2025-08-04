Brain Price (SN90)
Brain (SN90) is currently trading at 0.656004 USD with a market cap of $ 361.10K USD. SN90 to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Brain to USD was $ +0.01352916.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brain to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brain to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.01352916
|+2.11%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Brain: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.31%
+2.11%
-29.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
|1 SN90 to VND
₫17,262.74526
|1 SN90 to AUD
A$1.01024616
|1 SN90 to GBP
￡0.492003
|1 SN90 to EUR
€0.56416344
|1 SN90 to USD
$0.656004
|1 SN90 to MYR
RM2.77489692
|1 SN90 to TRY
₺26.68624272
|1 SN90 to JPY
¥96.432588
|1 SN90 to ARS
ARS$886.4910054
|1 SN90 to RUB
₽52.152318
|1 SN90 to INR
₹57.17730864
|1 SN90 to IDR
Rp10,754.16221376
|1 SN90 to KRW
₩907.33225248
|1 SN90 to PHP
₱37.74647016
|1 SN90 to EGP
￡E.31.42915164
|1 SN90 to BRL
R$3.63426216
|1 SN90 to CAD
C$0.89872548
|1 SN90 to BDT
৳79.19280288
|1 SN90 to NGN
₦992.4356514
|1 SN90 to UAH
₴27.07328508
|1 SN90 to VES
Bs80.688492
|1 SN90 to CLP
$636.32388
|1 SN90 to PKR
Rs183.80576076
|1 SN90 to KZT
₸351.5525436
|1 SN90 to THB
฿21.29388984
|1 SN90 to TWD
NT$19.5817194
|1 SN90 to AED
د.إ2.40753468
|1 SN90 to CHF
Fr0.5248032
|1 SN90 to HKD
HK$5.1496314
|1 SN90 to MAD
.د.م5.93027616
|1 SN90 to MXN
$12.35255532
|1 SN90 to PLN
zł2.41409472
|1 SN90 to RON
лв2.87329752
|1 SN90 to SEK
kr6.3304386
|1 SN90 to BGN
лв1.10208672
|1 SN90 to HUF
Ft225.50793504
|1 SN90 to CZK
Kč13.91384484
|1 SN90 to KWD
د.ك0.198769212
|1 SN90 to ILS
₪2.23697364