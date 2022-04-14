Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Tokenomics
Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Information
BRZ is the first stable coin backed by Brazilian Reais (BRL). It'll allow Brazilian residents to directly ramp up in international exchanges and actively trade the Brazilian currency against pairs of different classes, including Bitcoin, other stable coins, utility and security tokens. It will be a powerful tool that will allow Brazilians to move and hedge Brazilians reais internationally. BRZ is always fully backed and holders can either purchase it for 1BRL or redeem it with a discount of 1% in Brazil.
Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Brazilian Digital (BRZ), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Brazilian Digital (BRZ) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Brazilian Digital (BRZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BRZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BRZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand BRZ's tokenomics, explore BRZ token's live price!
BRZ Price Prediction
Want to know where BRZ might be heading? Our BRZ price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.