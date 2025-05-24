Brazilian Digital Price (BRZ)
The live price of Brazilian Digital (BRZ) today is 0.175026 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 0.00 USD. BRZ to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Brazilian Digital Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is $ 110.27K USD
- Brazilian Digital price change within the day is -0.47%
- It has a circulating supply of 0.00 USD
During today, the price change of Brazilian Digital to USD was $ -0.0008295200743351.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Brazilian Digital to USD was $ +0.0005387475.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Brazilian Digital to USD was $ +0.0017229734.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Brazilian Digital to USD was $ +0.0046303966839704.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0008295200743351
|-0.47%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0005387475
|+0.31%
|60 Days
|$ +0.0017229734
|+0.98%
|90 Days
|$ +0.0046303966839704
|+2.72%
Discover the latest price analysis of Brazilian Digital: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.05%
-0.47%
-1.14%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
BRZ is the first stable coin backed by Brazilian Reais (BRL). It'll allow Brazilian residents to directly ramp up in international exchanges and actively trade the Brazilian currency against pairs of different classes, including Bitcoin, other stable coins, utility and security tokens. It will be a powerful tool that will allow Brazilians to move and hedge Brazilians reais internationally. BRZ is always fully backed and holders can either purchase it for 1BRL or redeem it with a discount of 1% in Brazil.
|1 BRZ to VND
₫4,487.841666
|1 BRZ to AUD
A$0.26778978
|1 BRZ to GBP
￡0.12776898
|1 BRZ to EUR
€0.15227262
|1 BRZ to USD
$0.175026
|1 BRZ to MYR
RM0.74035998
|1 BRZ to TRY
₺6.80501088
|1 BRZ to JPY
¥24.9499563
|1 BRZ to RUB
₽13.90931622
|1 BRZ to INR
₹14.88946182
|1 BRZ to IDR
Rp2,822.99960478
|1 BRZ to KRW
₩239.10651912
|1 BRZ to PHP
₱9.68593884
|1 BRZ to EGP
￡E.8.73029688
|1 BRZ to BRL
R$0.98714664
|1 BRZ to CAD
C$0.23978562
|1 BRZ to BDT
৳21.32516784
|1 BRZ to NGN
₦278.25983532
|1 BRZ to UAH
₴7.26707952
|1 BRZ to VES
Bs16.452444
|1 BRZ to PKR
Rs49.34332992
|1 BRZ to KZT
₸89.525799
|1 BRZ to THB
฿5.68484448
|1 BRZ to TWD
NT$5.24552922
|1 BRZ to AED
د.إ0.64234542
|1 BRZ to CHF
Fr0.14352132
|1 BRZ to HKD
HK$1.37045358
|1 BRZ to MAD
.د.م1.60848894
|1 BRZ to MXN
$3.36750024