BreadHeads Price (CRUMBS)
The live price of BreadHeads (CRUMBS) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 169.18K USD. CRUMBS to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BreadHeads Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BreadHeads price change within the day is +11.58%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRUMBS to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRUMBS price information.
During today, the price change of BreadHeads to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BreadHeads to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BreadHeads to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BreadHeads to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+11.58%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BreadHeads: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.06%
+11.58%
-7.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bread Heads Studios is a Web3 gaming studio building on Solana, powered by the $CRUMBS token and the Arcade Protocol. We’re creating an on-chain arcade gaming ecosystem that combines tokenized gameplay, staking, and rewards with real-world activations. From IRL events with partners like Papa Johns and Firestone to interoperable arcade cabinets and ecosystem tooling, Bread Heads is bridging digital and physical gaming. Our mission is to onboard the next wave of players through fun, frictionless experiences that connect Web3 tech with real-world value.
