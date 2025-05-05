BUBBLES Price (BUBBLES)
The live price of BUBBLES (BUBBLES) today is 0.00588005 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 5.88M USD. BUBBLES to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BUBBLES Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BUBBLES price change within the day is -1.25%
- It has a circulating supply of 1.00B USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUBBLES to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate BUBBLES price information.
During today, the price change of BUBBLES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BUBBLES to USD was $ +0.0014168180.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BUBBLES to USD was $ -0.0002728107.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BUBBLES to USD was $ +0.000488441458515646.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.25%
|30 Days
|$ +0.0014168180
|+24.10%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0002728107
|-4.63%
|90 Days
|$ +0.000488441458515646
|+9.06%
Discover the latest price analysis of BUBBLES: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.25%
-1.25%
+0.70%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Bubbles Bean is a memecoin project within the Aptos ecosystem designed to create a fun, engaging, and community-driven cryptocurrency experience. Purpose The project aims to foster a vibrant community of crypto enthusiasts who can connect, collaborate, and enjoy the playful aspects of cryptocurrency while benefiting from its practical applications. Function Bubbles Bean serves as both a currency and a community tool, enabling users to trade, hold, and participate in governance and events that shape the project's future.
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 BUBBLES to VND
₫154.73351575
|1 BUBBLES to AUD
A$0.0091140775
|1 BUBBLES to GBP
￡0.0044100375
|1 BUBBLES to EUR
€0.005174444
|1 BUBBLES to USD
$0.00588005
|1 BUBBLES to MYR
RM0.0251078135
|1 BUBBLES to TRY
₺0.226146723
|1 BUBBLES to JPY
¥0.851548841
|1 BUBBLES to RUB
₽0.4876325465
|1 BUBBLES to INR
₹0.496981826
|1 BUBBLES to IDR
Rp96.394246872
|1 BUBBLES to KRW
₩8.235362828
|1 BUBBLES to PHP
₱0.326342775
|1 BUBBLES to EGP
￡E.0.2982949365
|1 BUBBLES to BRL
R$0.0332222825
|1 BUBBLES to CAD
C$0.008114469
|1 BUBBLES to BDT
৳0.716778095
|1 BUBBLES to NGN
₦9.4534151855
|1 BUBBLES to UAH
₴0.24461008
|1 BUBBLES to VES
Bs0.5174444
|1 BUBBLES to PKR
Rs1.657703696
|1 BUBBLES to KZT
₸3.045042693
|1 BUBBLES to THB
฿0.194629655
|1 BUBBLES to TWD
NT$0.1805763355
|1 BUBBLES to AED
د.إ0.0215797835
|1 BUBBLES to CHF
Fr0.004821641
|1 BUBBLES to HKD
HK$0.0455703875
|1 BUBBLES to MAD
.د.م0.054449263
|1 BUBBLES to MXN
$0.115131379