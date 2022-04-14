BUBL (BUBL) Tokenomics Discover key insights into BUBL (BUBL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

BUBL (BUBL) Information BUBL is a memecoin developed on the Sui blockchain with a focus on community engagement and the playful concept of “bubble-awareness.” The project fosters a cultural experience that humorously highlights various kinds of “bubbles”—from economic trends to social phenomena and visual elements. Through interactive games, social events, and creative artwork, BUBL promotes community interaction and encourages users to engage with this theme in a fun, distinctive way. Prioritizing entertainment, BUBL offers more than just a token by delivering engaging activities on platforms like Telegram and beyond. With its mix of community-driven activities, lighthearted humor, and unique experiences, BUBL seeks to establish a lasting presence in the Sui ecosystem. Official Website: https://bublsui.com/ Buy BUBL Now!

BUBL (BUBL) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for BUBL (BUBL), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.24K Total Supply: $ 10.00B Circulating Supply: $ 9.36B FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 20.55K All-Time High: $ 0 All-Time Low: $ 0 Current Price: $ 0

BUBL (BUBL) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of BUBL (BUBL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BUBL tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BUBL tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BUBL's tokenomics, explore BUBL token's live price!

