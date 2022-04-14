Built on Nothing (BON) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Built on Nothing (BON), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Built on Nothing (BON) Information "Built on Nothing" is a humorous and cleverly crafted memecoin project that was developed on the fast, low-cost, and highly scalable Solana blockchain. It was originally launched as a playful satire, designed to poke fun at and highlight the widespread belief that many memecoins lack any real-world value, clear purpose, or functional utility—ultimately suggesting that they are, quite literally, built on nothing, yet still manage to build something meaningful. Official Website: https://builtonnothing.com Buy BON Now!

Built on Nothing (BON) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Built on Nothing (BON), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 1.29M $ 1.29M $ 1.29M Total Supply: $ 999.33M $ 999.33M $ 999.33M Circulating Supply: $ 946.72M $ 946.72M $ 946.72M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 1.36M $ 1.36M $ 1.36M All-Time High: $ 0.0019941 $ 0.0019941 $ 0.0019941 All-Time Low: $ 0 $ 0 $ 0 Current Price: $ 0.00136337 $ 0.00136337 $ 0.00136337 Learn more about Built on Nothing (BON) price

Built on Nothing (BON) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Built on Nothing (BON) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BON tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BON tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BON's tokenomics, explore BON token's live price!

BON Price Prediction Want to know where BON might be heading? Our BON price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BON token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!