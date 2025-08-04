Built on Nothing Price (BON)
Built on Nothing (BON) is currently trading at 0.0009652 USD with a market cap of $ 911.46K USD. BON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the BON to USD price on MEXC.
During today, the price change of Built on Nothing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Built on Nothing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Built on Nothing to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Built on Nothing to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.95%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Built on Nothing: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+1.03%
-1.95%
-5.71%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"Built on Nothing" is a humorous and cleverly crafted memecoin project that was developed on the fast, low-cost, and highly scalable Solana blockchain. It was originally launched as a playful satire, designed to poke fun at and highlight the widespread belief that many memecoins lack any real-world value, clear purpose, or functional utility—ultimately suggesting that they are, quite literally, built on nothing, yet still manage to build something meaningful.
