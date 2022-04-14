What is the current price of BULL FROG?

The live price of BULL FROG (BOA) is ₹0.0946621767927468216000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is BULL FROG positioned in the market?

BULL FROG currently sits at market rank #5809, supported by a market capitalization of ₹19123783.74485425018000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of BOA?

The circulating supply of BOA is 202446664.1716109 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of BULL FROG?

During the last 24 hours, BULL FROG traded within a range of ₹0.0940896595448547958000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.0964687068842114556000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is BULL FROG from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

BULL FROG reached an all-time high of ₹0.9981995501955681918000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.0904011025819837222000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is BOA trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for BULL FROG?

The current price movement of -0.05% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to BNB Chain Ecosystem,Meme,Frog-Themed,Four.meme Ecosystem (BNB Memes). Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.