BunkerCoin Price (BUNKER)
The live price of BunkerCoin (BUNKER) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 376.10K USD. BUNKER to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key BunkerCoin Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- BunkerCoin price change within the day is -0.80%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.97M USD
Get real-time price updates of the BUNKER to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis.
During today, the price change of BunkerCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of BunkerCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of BunkerCoin to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of BunkerCoin to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.80%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-39.04%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+14.43%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of BunkerCoin: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.11%
-0.80%
+39.36%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The world’s biggest private bunker is real, existing and owned by us. Bunker Coordinates: 51.857622222222, 11.025811111111 BunkerCoin is a project that creates safe havens in times of uncertainty and crisis. The focus is on the renovation and modernisation of the world's largest private bunker facility (codename Malachit / Komplexlager 12) close to Berlin (750’000 sqft of bunker space and 10’700’000 sqft of land above), which is designed to offer maximum protection. In addition, we will be developing an app that provides early warnings in the event of a crisis and efficiently coordinates evacuations, as well as enabling backup communication between the community. In the future, we also plan to offer customised panic rooms as well as private security services to provide the best possible support for the evacuation and safety of our community members. In the long term, we are planning further projects, such as in The Gambia, the friendliest and most peaceful country in Africa.
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
