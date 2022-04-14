Burr Governance Token (BURR) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Burr Governance Token (BURR), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Burr Governance Token (BURR) Information BurrBear has built a novel DEX offering; -Multi Stable Pools for the classic USD:USD type trades -Our novel Burr Pools that are 20x more capital efficient for stablecoins (any kind of stablecoin backed by currencies, commodities, on-chain synthetic, anything tokenized or tracking market pricing from off chain etc). -Classic Generalized Pool (multi token constant product) for generalized token trades. Official Website: https://www.burrbear.io/ Buy BURR Now!

Burr Governance Token (BURR) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Burr Governance Token (BURR), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 243.41K $ 243.41K $ 243.41K Total Supply: $ 90.00M $ 90.00M $ 90.00M Circulating Supply: $ 69.65M $ 69.65M $ 69.65M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 314.50K $ 314.50K $ 314.50K All-Time High: $ 0.03520368 $ 0.03520368 $ 0.03520368 All-Time Low: $ 0.00344229 $ 0.00344229 $ 0.00344229 Current Price: $ 0.00349353 $ 0.00349353 $ 0.00349353 Learn more about Burr Governance Token (BURR) price

Burr Governance Token (BURR) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Burr Governance Token (BURR) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of BURR tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many BURR tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand BURR's tokenomics, explore BURR token's live price!

BURR Price Prediction Want to know where BURR might be heading? Our BURR price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See BURR token's Price Prediction now!

Why Should You Choose MEXC? MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto. Over 4,000 trading pairs across Spot and Futures markets Fastest token listings among CEXs #1 liquidity across the industry Lowest fees, backed by 24/7 customer service 100%+ token reserve transparency for user funds Ultra-low entry barriers: buy crypto with just 1 USDT

Buy crypto with just 1 USDT : Your easiest way to crypto! Buy Now!