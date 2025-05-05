Busy DAO is an engine for B2C/C2C platforms with cutting-edge blockchain technology, DeFi solutions, Utility Staking, and NFTs. Many new platforms can be built on the Busy DAO Engine as Blockchain Engine will be available to everyone who will see an advantage in it through Smart Contracts – fast, scalable, and without expensive fees based on BusyChain proof of stake. The project aims to create an ecosystem of global decentralized and exclusive platforms in the first-stage focused on the gig economy that will compete with the current centralized giants with exclusivity, offered quality of services, and benefits associated with decentralization.

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.