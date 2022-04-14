Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Tokenomics
BybitSOL is Bybit's gateway into the Solana DeFi ecosystem, giving users multiple options to earn from multiple off and on-chain yield sources. Key Takeaways:
bbSOL allows users to earn staking rewards on Solana while retaining liquidity, making it a versatile tool in the realm of DeFi.
Bybit's liquid staking protocol automatically reflects rewards in bbSOL's value, enabling seamless participation in DeFi activities without manual intervention.
Despite potential risks, such as slashing and value fluctuations, bbSOL's security, fee structure and multiple use cases make it a strong option for maximizing crypto assets.
Understanding the tokenomics of Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of BBSOL tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many BBSOL tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
