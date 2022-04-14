Discover key insights into Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

Bybit Staked SOL (BBSOL) Information

BybitSOL is Bybit's gateway into the Solana DeFi ecosystem, giving users multiple options to earn from multiple off and on-chain yield sources. Key Takeaways:

bbSOL allows users to earn staking rewards on Solana while retaining liquidity, making it a versatile tool in the realm of DeFi.

Bybit's liquid staking protocol automatically reflects rewards in bbSOL's value, enabling seamless participation in DeFi activities without manual intervention.

Despite potential risks, such as slashing and value fluctuations, bbSOL's security, fee structure and multiple use cases make it a strong option for maximizing crypto assets.