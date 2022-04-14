Caliber (CAL50) Tokenomics Discover key insights into Caliber (CAL50), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

Caliber (CAL50) Information Caliber (Cal50) is a community-driven BEP-20 token launched on the BNB Smart Chain. It was created to provide DeFi users with a fast, transparent, and fair token with zero private sales or pre-mines. With a fixed total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, Caliber focuses on building a decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards community engagement and long-term participation. The project encourages fair access to decentralized finance by promoting utility, liquidity, and accessibility through popular DEX platforms such as PancakeSwap. Caliber is designed for DeFi users who value speed, simplicity, and community governance. Official Website: https://cal50.lol/ Buy CAL50 Now!

Caliber (CAL50) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for Caliber (CAL50), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: $ 19.87M $ 19.87M $ 19.87M Total Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M Circulating Supply: $ 100.00M $ 100.00M $ 100.00M FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): $ 19.87M $ 19.87M $ 19.87M All-Time High: $ 0.22771 $ 0.22771 $ 0.22771 All-Time Low: $ 0.155988 $ 0.155988 $ 0.155988 Current Price: $ 0.198676 $ 0.198676 $ 0.198676 Learn more about Caliber (CAL50) price

Caliber (CAL50) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of Caliber (CAL50) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of CAL50 tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many CAL50 tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand CAL50's tokenomics, explore CAL50 token's live price!

CAL50 Price Prediction Want to know where CAL50 might be heading? Our CAL50 price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.

