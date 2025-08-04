Caliber Price (CAL50)
Caliber (CAL50) is currently trading at 0.207989 USD with a market cap of $ 20.80M USD. CAL50 to USD price is updated in real-time.
Get real-time price updates of the CAL50 to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAL50 price information.
During today, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ -0.0051517222714155.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Caliber to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ -0.0051517222714155
|-2.41%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Caliber: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+3.85%
-2.41%
+22.77%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Caliber (Cal50) is a community-driven BEP-20 token launched on the BNB Smart Chain. It was created to provide DeFi users with a fast, transparent, and fair token with zero private sales or pre-mines. With a fixed total supply of 100,000,000 tokens, Caliber focuses on building a decentralized and self-sustaining ecosystem that rewards community engagement and long-term participation. The project encourages fair access to decentralized finance by promoting utility, liquidity, and accessibility through popular DEX platforms such as PancakeSwap. Caliber is designed for DeFi users who value speed, simplicity, and community governance.
Understanding the tokenomics of Caliber (CAL50) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CAL50 token's extensive tokenomics now!
