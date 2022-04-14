What is the real-time price of CAPSULE today?

The live price of CAPSULE stands at ₹0.00285269966126868000, moving -6.09% in the last 24 hours. This number is refreshed constantly to reflect accurate global market conditions.

What does the daily price structure look like for CAPS?

CAPS has traded between ₹0.00255340886504862000 and ₹0.0030378465201916000, providing insight into intraday price strength and potential breakout zones.

How much volatility is CAPSULE showing today?

The token has experienced --% volatility in the last day, helping traders determine whether the market is stable or highly reactive.

What technical zone is CAPS currently trading in?

Price movement relative to recent highs and lows suggests CAPS is showing moderate short-term momentum, influenced by liquidity and overall market direction.

What is the overall market ranking and size of CAPSULE?

With a market cap of ₹2852430.029920734000, CAPSULE is ranked #8939, indicating strong market presence and investor interest.

How much trading activity has CAPS seen recently?

The token generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing active engagement from global traders.

How does CAPSULE compare to its ATH and ATL?

Its ATH is ₹0.01331529473273330000, while the ATL is ₹0.00109380450150094000, offering perspective on long-term price potential and drawdowns.

What fundamentals influence CAPS's market behavior?

Core factors include circulating supply (999935480.122841 tokens), category performance within Solana Ecosystem,Pump.fun Ecosystem, and on-chain activity across --, all of which shape the token's price action.