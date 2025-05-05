Cartel Solana is a family of veteran SOL memecoin traders, slowly becoming the go-to place for new SOL memecoin users. After reaching a market cap of 1.5M$ within hours fo launch, Cartel has shown one of the fastest growth of memecoins on twitter, reaching 4K followers within a day. $CARTEL, despite being in the memecoin scene, is a serious DAO that holders can network in, to exchange information about other projects and to earn $CARTEL. $CARTEL is the foundation of our ecosystem, you can use it to enter our private alpha groups, earn it by raiding, and much more. Founded by Cartel Guzman, a famous SOL alpha caller. Utility: alpha calls, raiding platforms, social media growth tools.

