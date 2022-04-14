ExchangeDEX+
The live Cashaa price today is 0.00038949 USD.CAS market cap is 282,732 USD. Track real-time CAS to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CAS

CAS Price Info

What is CAS

CAS Whitepaper

CAS Official Website

CAS Tokenomics

CAS Price Forecast

Cashaa Logo

Cashaa Price (CAS)

Unlisted

1 CAS to USD Live Price:

$0.00038949
+10.70%1D
This token data is sourced from third parties.
USD
Cashaa (CAS) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-01 02:15:10 (UTC+8)

Cashaa Price Today

The live Cashaa (CAS) price today is $ 0.00038949, with a 10.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00038949 per CAS.

Cashaa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 282,732, with a circulating supply of 725.89M CAS. During the last 24 hours, CAS traded between $ 0.0003514 (low) and $ 0.00038956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.228829, while the all-time low was $ 0.00020299.

In short-term performance, CAS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cashaa (CAS) Market Information

$ 282.73K
--
$ 389.50K
725.89M
1,000,000,000.0
The current Market Cap of Cashaa is $ 282.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAS is 725.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 389.50K.

Cashaa Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.0003514
24H Low
$ 0.00038956
24H High

$ 0.0003514
$ 0.00038956
$ 0.228829
$ 0.00020299
-0.00%

+10.80%

-5.68%

-5.68%

Cashaa (CAS) Price History USD

During today, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ -0.0000524204.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ -0.0001175823.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cashaa to USD was $ -0.0007659326641534277.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+10.80%
30 Days$ -0.0000524204-13.45%
60 Days$ -0.0001175823-30.18%
90 Days$ -0.0007659326641534277-66.29%

Price Prediction for Cashaa

Cashaa (CAS) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 5 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAS in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
Cashaa (CAS) Price Prediction for 2040 (in 15 Years)

In 2040, the price of Cashaa could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price Cashaa will reach in 2025–2026? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAS price predictions for the years 2025–2026 by clicking Cashaa Price Prediction.

What is Cashaa (CAS)

Cashaa claims to be the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, providing services to hundreds of crypto businesses around the world. CAS powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem. As the native coin of the Cashaa platform, CAS has multiple utilities such as speedy application processing, discounted set up fees, cheaper international wire cost, rebate in exchange, and transaction fees, with exclusive crypto-friendly banking services restricted for CAS holders.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Cashaa (CAS) Resource

Whitepaper
Official Website

About Cashaa

What is Cashaa about?

Cashaa is the largest crypto-friendly neo-bank based in the UK, providing services to hundreds of crypto businesses worldwide. The CAS token powers the Cashaa banking ecosystem.

What makes Cashaa unique?

Cashaa offers exclusive crypto-friendly banking services, including speedy application processing, discounted setup fees, cheaper international wire costs, rebates in exchange, and transaction fees, all of which are restricted to CAS holders.

What is Cashaa trading right now?

Current price: ₹0.0350062371257995356000, with a price movement of 10.79% over the last 24 hours.

Is CAS attracting institutional attention?

Institutional participation can be inferred from rising trading volume (₹--), stable liquidity, and sustained long-term price performance relative to its BNB Chain Ecosystem peers.

How liquid is the Cashaa market?

A liquidity score of --/100 suggests strong market depth, enabling larger orders to execute efficiently across exchanges.

What does circulating supply indicate about CAS?

With 725890858.2 tokens, supply dynamics influence long-term valuation, especially during cycles of institutional accumulation or distribution.

How does Cashaa compare to its historical peaks?

Its ATH of ₹20.56649011594542076000 and ATL of ₹0.0182441553677014756000 provide reference points for institutional risk assessments.

How actively is Cashaa being traded today?

It recorded ₹-- in daily volume, a crucial metric for institutions evaluating entry strategies.

How does -- affect institutional interest?

The stability, scalability, and developer ecosystem of -- can significantly influence how large investors evaluate Cashaa's long-term viability.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Cashaa

How much will 1 Cashaa be worth in 2030?
If Cashaa were to grow at an annual rate of 5%, its estimated value could reach around -- by 2026, -- by 2030, -- by 2035, and -- by 2040. These figures illustrate a steady compounding growth scenario, though actual future price will depend on market adoption, regulatory developments, and macroeconomic conditions. You can view the full projection table below for a detailed year-by-year breakdown of potential Cashaa prices and expected ROI.
Cashaa (CAS) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
12-30 13:36:31Industry Updates
Bitcoin spot ETF saw net outflow of $19.3 million yesterday, Ethereum spot ETF saw net outflow of $9.6 million yesterday
12-30 07:29:57Industry Updates
$299 Million in Liquidations Across the Network in the Past 24 Hours, Both Longs and Shorts Wiped Out
12-29 23:19:48Industry Updates
RWA Sector TVL Surpasses DEX, Ranks as Fifth Largest DeFi Track
12-29 10:20:45Industry Updates
Crypto Market Trades Sideways, Bitcoin Maintains $88,000 Range, GMT Leads Altcoin Market Gains
12-29 06:52:03Industry Updates
Institutions Exit During Christmas Holiday, Spot Bitcoin ETFs See Net Outflow of $782 Million
12-29 05:49:53Industry Updates
Bitcoin Deposit Sentiment Continues, Past 24 Hours CEX Net Inflow 2,593.63 BTC

Explore More about Cashaa

