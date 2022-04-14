Cashaa Price Today

The live Cashaa (CAS) price today is $ 0.00038949, with a 10.80% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAS to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00038949 per CAS.

Cashaa currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 282,732, with a circulating supply of 725.89M CAS. During the last 24 hours, CAS traded between $ 0.0003514 (low) and $ 0.00038956 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.228829, while the all-time low was $ 0.00020299.

In short-term performance, CAS moved -0.00% in the last hour and -5.68% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

Cashaa (CAS) Market Information

Market Cap $ 282.73K$ 282.73K $ 282.73K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 389.50K$ 389.50K $ 389.50K Circulation Supply 725.89M 725.89M 725.89M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of Cashaa is $ 282.73K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAS is 725.89M, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 389.50K.