CashBunny Price Today

The live CashBunny (BUNNY) price today is $ 0.00005495, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current BUNNY to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00005495 per BUNNY.

CashBunny currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 82,160, with a circulating supply of 1.50B BUNNY. During the last 24 hours, BUNNY traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00011947, while the all-time low was $ 0.00005381.

In short-term performance, BUNNY moved -- in the last hour and 0.00% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CashBunny (BUNNY) Market Information

Market Cap $ 82.16K$ 82.16K $ 82.16K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 88.93K$ 88.93K $ 88.93K Circulation Supply 1.50B 1.50B 1.50B Total Supply 1,618,480,902.670985 1,618,480,902.670985 1,618,480,902.670985

The current Market Cap of CashBunny is $ 82.16K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of BUNNY is 1.50B, with a total supply of 1618480902.670985. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 88.93K.