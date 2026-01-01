ExchangeDEX+
Buy CryptoMarketsSpotFuturesBTCEarnEvents
More
The live CAST ORACLES price today is 0.00001389 USD.CAST market cap is 13,795.14 USD. Track real-time CAST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!The live CAST ORACLES price today is 0.00001389 USD.CAST market cap is 13,795.14 USD. Track real-time CAST to USD price updates, live charts, market cap, 24-hour volume, and more in India!

More About CAST

CAST Price Info

What is CAST

CAST Official Website

CAST Tokenomics

CAST Price Forecast

Earn

Airdrop+

News

Blog

Learn

CAST ORACLES Logo

CAST ORACLES Price (CAST)

Unlisted

1 CAST to USD Live Price:

--
----
+2.10%1D
mexc
This token data is sourced from third parties. MEXC acts solely as an information aggregator. Explore other listed tokens on MEXC Spot market!
USD
CAST ORACLES (CAST) Live Price Chart
Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:00:12 (UTC+8)

CAST ORACLES Price Today

The live CAST ORACLES (CAST) price today is $ 0.00001389, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001389 per CAST.

CAST ORACLES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,795.14, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CAST. During the last 24 hours, CAST traded between $ 0.00001329 (low) and $ 0.0000139 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00075422, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001329.

In short-term performance, CAST moved +0.72% in the last hour and -9.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAST ORACLES (CAST) Market Information

$ 13.80K
$ 13.80K$ 13.80K

--
----

$ 13.80K
$ 13.80K$ 13.80K

1.00B
1.00B 1.00B

1,000,000,000.0
1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAST ORACLES is $ 13.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAST is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.80K.

CAST ORACLES Price History USD

24-hour price change range:
$ 0.00001329
$ 0.00001329$ 0.00001329
24H Low
$ 0.0000139
$ 0.0000139$ 0.0000139
24H High

$ 0.00001329
$ 0.00001329$ 0.00001329

$ 0.0000139
$ 0.0000139$ 0.0000139

$ 0.00075422
$ 0.00075422$ 0.00075422

$ 0.00001329
$ 0.00001329$ 0.00001329

+0.72%

+2.14%

-9.09%

-9.09%

CAST ORACLES (CAST) Price History USD

During today, the price change of CAST ORACLES to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CAST ORACLES to USD was $ -0.0000134883.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CAST ORACLES to USD was $ -0.0000105251.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CAST ORACLES to USD was $ 0.

PeriodChange (USD)Change (%)
Today$ 0+2.14%
30 Days$ -0.0000134883-97.10%
60 Days$ -0.0000105251-75.77%
90 Days$ 0--

Price Prediction for CAST ORACLES

CAST ORACLES (CAST) Price Prediction for 2030 (in 4 Years)
Following the price prediction module above, the target price of CAST in 2030 is $ -- along with 0.00% growth rate.
CAST ORACLES (CAST) Price Prediction for 2040 (In 14 Years)

In 2040, the price of CAST ORACLES could potentially see a growth of 0.00%. It could reach a trading price of $ --.

MEXC Tools
For real-time scenario projections and a more personalised analysis, users can utilise MEXC's Price Prediction Tool and AI Market Insights.
Disclaimer: These scenarios are illustrative and educational; cryptocurrencies are volatile—conduct your own research (DYOR) before making decisions.
Want to know what price CAST ORACLES will reach in 2026–2027? Visit our Price Prediction page for CAST price predictions for the years 2026–2027 by clicking CAST ORACLES Price Prediction.

What is CAST ORACLES (CAST)

CAST ORACLES is a decentralized prediction market platform built to harness the wisdom of the crowd. By allowing users to trade on the outcomes of future events, we create a powerful forecasting tool and a new financial primitive on the BNB Chain and other supported networks. Our mission is to provide a secure, transparent, and user-friendly platform for anyone, anywhere, to speculate on real-world events.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

CAST ORACLES (CAST) Resource

Official Website

About CAST ORACLES

What is the current price of CAST ORACLES?

CAST ORACLES is trading at ₹0.001254553397930835000, experiencing a price movement of 2.14% over the last 24 hours. This figure reflects real-time pricing aggregated from global exchanges.

How does today's price compare to historical levels?

The ATH of CAST ORACLES is ₹0.068121617263311330000, while the ATL is ₹0.001200361026529935000. Comparing the current price to these levels can help investors evaluate long-term potential and previous growth cycles.

What is the overall valuation of CAST today?

The market capitalization sits at ₹1245985.584012352710000, placing the asset at rank #10710 among all cryptocurrencies.

How active is CAST ORACLES's market participation?

The asset has generated ₹-- in 24-hour trading volume, showing how frequently traders are engaging with CAST.

What is the circulating supply and why does it matter?

With 1000000000.0 tokens currently circulating, supply dynamics influence scarcity, inflation rates, and long-term valuation trends.

What category does CAST ORACLES fall under?

CAST ORACLES is part of the Gambling (GambleFi),BNB Chain Ecosystem,Prediction Markets classification, which groups it with other assets sharing similar utility or ecosystem roles.

How does -- impact CAST's value proposition?

Operating on the -- network enables CAST to leverage specific transaction speeds, fees, security models, and smart contract functionalities, contributing to its overall adoption.

People Also Ask: Other Questions About CAST ORACLES

Page last updated: 2026-01-16 01:00:12 (UTC+8)

CAST ORACLES (CAST) Important Industry Updates

Time (UTC+8)TypeInformation
01-14 12:48:38Industry Updates
Yesterday, U.S. spot Bitcoin ETFs recorded their highest single-day net inflow of 2026, reaching $753.8 million
01-13 21:31:46Industry Updates
U.S. December Unadjusted Core CPI Annual Rate 2.6%, Expected 2.70%, Previous 2.60%
01-13 18:07:07Industry Updates
SEC Chairman: Confident the Clarity Act Will Be Delivered to the President for Signature This Year
01-13 12:48:54Industry Updates
Yesterday, US Bitcoin spot ETFs saw net inflows of $116.7 million, and Ethereum ETFs saw net inflows of $5.1 million
01-12 13:34:58Industry Updates
Prediction Market Notional Trading Volume Surpasses $5.3 Billion at Year-End, Achieving Growth for Six Consecutive Weeks
01-12 13:21:15Industry Updates
Several New Meme Coins on Solana Chain Surge Significantly, Pump Livestream Coin "SOL" Market Cap Breaks Ten Million

Explore More about CAST ORACLES

More Cryptocurrencies to Explore

Top cryptocurrencies with market data available on MEXC

HOT

Currently trending cryptocurrencies that are gaining significant market attention

Bitcoin

Bitcoin

BTC
USDCoin

USDCoin

USDC
Monero

Monero

XMR
Ethereum

Ethereum

ETH
Solana

Solana

SOL

Newly Added

Recently listed cryptocurrencies that are available for trading

Symbiosis

Symbiosis

SIS

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Verdax

Verdax

VERDAX

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

RollX

RollX

ROLL

$0.00000
$0.00000$0.00000

0.00%

Petrobras

Petrobras

PBRON

$0.000
$0.000$0.000

0.00%

PDD Holdings

PDD Holdings

PDDON

$0.00
$0.00$0.00

0.00%

Top Gainers

Today's top crypto pumps

CredDeFAI

CredDeFAI

DEFAI

$0.00000000002700
$0.00000000002700$0.00000000002700

+715.70%

Owlto Finance

Owlto Finance

OWL

$0.06545
$0.06545$0.06545

+554.50%

Fogo

Fogo

FOGO

$0.05137
$0.05137$0.05137

+413.70%

Light it Up

Light it Up

LITT

$0.0000007146
$0.0000007146$0.0000007146

+138.20%

AssetX Labs

AssetX Labs

AXLT

$0.0000002040
$0.0000002040$0.0000002040

+64.51%

Disclaimer

Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.