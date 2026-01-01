CAST ORACLES Price Today

The live CAST ORACLES (CAST) price today is $ 0.00001389, with a 2.14% change over the past 24 hours. The current CAST to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00001389 per CAST.

CAST ORACLES currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,795.14, with a circulating supply of 1.00B CAST. During the last 24 hours, CAST traded between $ 0.00001329 (low) and $ 0.0000139 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00075422, while the all-time low was $ 0.00001329.

In short-term performance, CAST moved +0.72% in the last hour and -9.09% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

CAST ORACLES (CAST) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.80K$ 13.80K $ 13.80K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 13.80K$ 13.80K $ 13.80K Circulation Supply 1.00B 1.00B 1.00B Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

The current Market Cap of CAST ORACLES is $ 13.80K, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CAST is 1.00B, with a total supply of 1000000000.0. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 13.80K.