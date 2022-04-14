Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) Tokenomics
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) Information
Castle of Blackwater is a 2D, action packed, social deduction game with a magical web3 twist. Backed by Merit Circle and 2 years in the making, Castle of Blackwater aims to redefine how web3 technologies can enhance social-based gaming.
In this intense game of trust and betrayal, up to 15 strangers are trapped in a castle of danger and deception, with a mission to complete tasks and escape with their lives. Some will work together, forming bonds and strong alliances. Others will pretend and deceive, with their own interests at heart.
Each player will receive a unique role, belonging to one of three factions, with abilities to support their playstyle. Using these special powers, as well as their own deductive reasoning, players must uncover those working against them before getting eliminated themselves.
Alive players can utilise many of the in-game tools to help them put together the pieces of the puzzle. Dead players will have the opportunity to collect and spend souls, buying mighty power-ups that can help turn the tide for their team from beyond the grave.
The COBE token is the premium currency in the CoB ecosystem, being used to purchase characters, land and top-tier cosmetics.
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Castle Of Blackwater (COBE), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of COBE tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many COBE tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand COBE's tokenomics, explore COBE token's live price!
COBE Price Prediction
Want to know where COBE might be heading? Our COBE price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.