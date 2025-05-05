What is Castle Of Blackwater (COBE)

Castle of Blackwater is a 2D, action packed, social deduction game with a magical web3 twist. Backed by Merit Circle and 2 years in the making, Castle of Blackwater aims to redefine how web3 technologies can enhance social-based gaming. In this intense game of trust and betrayal, up to 15 strangers are trapped in a castle of danger and deception, with a mission to complete tasks and escape with their lives. Some will work together, forming bonds and strong alliances. Others will pretend and deceive, with their own interests at heart. Each player will receive a unique role, belonging to one of three factions, with abilities to support their playstyle. Using these special powers, as well as their own deductive reasoning, players must uncover those working against them before getting eliminated themselves. Alive players can utilise many of the in-game tools to help them put together the pieces of the puzzle. Dead players will have the opportunity to collect and spend souls, buying mighty power-ups that can help turn the tide for their team from beyond the grave. The COBE token is the premium currency in the CoB ecosystem, being used to purchase characters, land and top-tier cosmetics.

Castle Of Blackwater (COBE) Resource Whitepaper Official Website