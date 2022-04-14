Catacomb (CATA) Tokenomics
Catacomb (CATA) Information
CATA is the native token of Catacomb, running on TON (The Open Network). CATA isn’t just a meme; we go beyond by leveraging Telegram's 1-billion-user network through a staking protocol accessible via our ever-evolving Telegram mini-app.
The concept is simple: the longer you stake, the greater your rewards. The APY increases with each longer staking period you choose. Once your staking period concludes, you can claim your rewards.
Catacomb (CATA) Tokenomics & Price Analysis
Explore key tokenomics and price data for Catacomb (CATA), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.
Catacomb (CATA) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases
Understanding the tokenomics of Catacomb (CATA) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATA tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATA tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Now that you understand CATA's tokenomics, explore CATA token's live price!
CATA Price Prediction
Want to know where CATA might be heading? Our CATA price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view.
Why Should You Choose MEXC?
MEXC is one of the world's top crypto exchanges, trusted by millions of users globally. Whether you're a beginner or a pro, MEXC is your easiest way to crypto.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.