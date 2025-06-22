CatBread Price (CB)
The live price of CatBread (CB) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 4.94K USD. CB to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CatBread Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CatBread price change within the day is --
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of CatBread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CatBread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CatBread to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CatBread to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|--
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CatBread: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
--
-65.58%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Catbread ($CB) is a Solana memecoin brought back by the original team behind the viral sensation that rocked the last bull run. With the same spirit but a fresh start, $CB returns for a new cycle—stripped of all fluff. No taxes, no VCs, no roadmaps, and no empty promises. Just pure meme power, unfiltered community energy, and a slick, zero-friction relaunch on Solana. It’s nostalgia with a purpose—reigniting the spark that made it legendary. Catbread is everything you loved before, now faster, leaner, and meaner. Born from the culture, fueled by the people, and built entirely for the degens, by the degens.
