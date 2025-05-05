Catfish Price (CATFISH)
The live price of Catfish (CATFISH) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 30.80K USD. CATFISH to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Catfish Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Catfish price change within the day is -1.82%
- It has a circulating supply of 1000.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CATFISH to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CATFISH price information.
During today, the price change of Catfish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Catfish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Catfish to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Catfish to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-1.82%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+12.89%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-8.67%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Catfish: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
-0.32%
-1.82%
-5.38%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Introducing "I'LL BE YOUR LAST CATFISH TONIGHT" ($CATFISH), a unique and refreshing cryptocurrency that defies the norms of meme coins. In a crypto space saturated with misleading projects, $CATFISH embraces the unexpected in a positive way. Unlike the typical catfish that deceives, this coin thrives on transparency and authenticity. It stands out as a beacon of truth, weathering market fluctuations and false promises to emerge as the last one standing. In a world of fake hype and dubious developers, $CATFISH challenges the status quo, proving that sometimes, embracing the unexpected can lead to genuine treasure. The project is committed to enduring the storms of the crypto market and providing a real and lasting value proposition. $CATFISH's tokenomics further emphasize its commitment to transparency and community trust. With a total supply of 1 billion tokens, the project implements a 0% tax on transactions, LP (liquidity pool) is burned, and minting is revoked. The team has taken concrete steps to ensure the longevity and stability of the project, with 20 SOL (Solana) allocated to the LP. The performance metrics displayed on the Telegram channel showcase impressive percentage gains, emphasizing the coin's potential to provide unexpected returns. $CATFISH is more than just a meme coin; it's a symbol of resilience, truth, and the joy of the unexpected in the ever-evolving world of cryptocurrencies.
