Launched on 1 May 2021 by a team based in Australia, CatzCoin ($CATZ) is a community token that connects cat fans from all over the world. CatzCoin will focus on the development of a number of cat related initiatives as detailed out in the roadmap.
There is no pre-sale, no investor, and no pre-mine. Furthermore, the initial project liquidity has been locked on Unicrypt. So from the beginning, $CATZ has been a product built for cat lovers. Our motto is “by the Catz, for the Catz” and always will be.
Central to the Catz mission is the goal of helping out homeless cats. Over the next 30 months, CatzCoin will be donating 5% of the total coin supply to charities that support homeless cats. CATZ holders will have the right to pick and select the charities to which the tokens will be distributed.
Over the coming months and years, CatzCoin has a detailed roadmap that they plan to execute on. Key projects include a NFT tradeable platform, homeless cat charity donations, influencer collaborations, creation of a CatzSwap De-Fi platform, and eventually a Meme ETF.
Understanding the tokenomics of CatzCoin (CATZ) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.
Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:
Total Supply:
The maximum number of CATZ tokens that have been or will ever be created.
Circulating Supply:
The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.
Max Supply:
The hard cap on how many CATZ tokens can exist in total.
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.
Inflation Rate:
Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.
Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?
High circulating supply = greater liquidity.
Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.
Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.
High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.
Disclaimer
Tokenomics data on this page is from third-party sources. MEXC does not guarantee its accuracy. Please conduct thorough research before investing.