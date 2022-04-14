pump.fun (PUMP) Tokenomics Discover key insights into pump.fun (PUMP), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data. Currency USD

pump.fun (PUMP) Information pump.fun empowers users to create and launch their own tokens for free, while also making it easy for others to invest in these creations. This seamless integration of token creation and trading provides users with uncapped financial potential, allowing anyone to participate in a high-energy trading environment that rewards creativity and strategic investment. pump.fun is the world's leading crypto launchpad and has launched more than 11 million tokens since inception. pump.fun has generated more than $750 million in protocol revenue since its January 2024 launch on Solana, making it among the most profitable, fastest growing, and most successful crypto projects of all time. Official Website: https://pump.fun/board Block Explorer: https://solscan.io/token/pumpCmXqMfrsAkQ5r49WcJnRayYRqmXz6ae8H7H9Dfn

pump.fun (PUMP) Tokenomics & Price Analysis Explore key tokenomics and price data for pump.fun (PUMP), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance. Market Cap: -- -- -- Total Supply: -- -- -- Circulating Supply: -- -- -- FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): -- -- -- All-Time High: $ 0.006888 $ 0.006888 $ 0.006888 All-Time Low: -- -- -- Current Price: $ 0.0034 $ 0.0034 $ 0.0034 Learn more about pump.fun (PUMP) price

pump.fun (PUMP) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases Understanding the tokenomics of pump.fun (PUMP) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential. Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated: Total Supply: The maximum number of PUMP tokens that have been or will ever be created. Circulating Supply: The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands. Max Supply: The hard cap on how many PUMP tokens can exist in total. FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation): Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation. Inflation Rate: Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement. Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders? High circulating supply = greater liquidity. Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation. Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control. High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals. Now that you understand PUMP's tokenomics, explore PUMP token's live price!

How to Buy PUMP Interested in adding pump.fun (PUMP) to your portfolio?

pump.fun (PUMP) Price History Analysing the price history of PUMP helps users understand past market movements, key support/resistance levels, and volatility patterns. Whether you are tracking all-time highs or identifying trends, historical data is a crucial part of price prediction and technical analysis. Explore PUMP Price History now!

PUMP Price Prediction Want to know where PUMP might be heading? Our PUMP price prediction page combines market sentiment, historical trends, and technical indicators to provide a forward-looking view. See PUMP token's Price Prediction now!

