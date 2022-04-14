Cerebro (CRX) Tokenomics

Discover key insights into Cerebro (CRX), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.
USD

Cerebro (CRX) Information

Powered by our Novel CCC (Cross-Chain-Communication Protocol) & zkSync layer for privacy and settling transactions, Cerebro is a mighty addition to have in every trades toolbox.

Cerebro Bot provides one access point to trade tokens across all supported chains, eliminating the need for traders to interact with multiple wallets, exchanges, or bridges.

Simple commands allow users to perform complex cross-chain swaps without leaving the bot interface.

Utilizing a proprietary routing protocol, Cerebro Bot optimizes the transaction flow by:

  • Automatically detecting the token’s native chain.

  • Finding the best route for the swap across chains.

  • Executing the trade without the user needing to manage multiple steps.

Example: Buy a ERC-20 Token (Pepe) with SOL (On solana network)

Official Website:
http://cerebro.bot/

Cerebro (CRX) Tokenomics & Price Analysis

Explore key tokenomics and price data for Cerebro (CRX), including market cap, supply details, FDV, and price history. Understand the token's current value and market position at a glance.

Market Cap:
$ 30.88K
Total Supply:
$ 10.00M
Circulating Supply:
$ 10.00M
FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):
$ 30.88K
All-Time High:
$ 0.602236
All-Time Low:
$ 0.00216278
Current Price:
$ 0.00308633
Cerebro (CRX) Tokenomics: Key Metrics Explained and Use Cases

Understanding the tokenomics of Cerebro (CRX) is essential for analysing its long-term value, sustainability, and potential.

Key Metrics and How They Are Calculated:

Total Supply:

The maximum number of CRX tokens that have been or will ever be created.

Circulating Supply:

The number of tokens currently available on the market and in public hands.

Max Supply:

The hard cap on how many CRX tokens can exist in total.

FDV (Fully Diluted Valuation):

Calculated as current price × max supply, giving a projection of total market cap if all tokens are in circulation.

Inflation Rate:

Reflects how fast new tokens are introduced, affecting scarcity and long-term price movement.

Why Do These Metrics Matter for Traders?

High circulating supply = greater liquidity.

Limited max supply + low inflation = potential for long-term price appreciation.

Transparent token distribution = better trust in the project and lower risk of centralised control.

High FDV with low current market cap = possible overvaluation signals.

Disclaimer

