Cerebro Price (CRX)
The live price of Cerebro (CRX) today is 0.00257577 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 25.76K USD. CRX to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cerebro Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cerebro price change within the day is -2.76%
- It has a circulating supply of 10.00M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CRX to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CRX price information.
During today, the price change of Cerebro to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cerebro to USD was $ -0.0012528081.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cerebro to USD was $ -0.0020112755.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cerebro to USD was $ -0.04255126963014266.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-2.76%
|30 Days
|$ -0.0012528081
|-48.63%
|60 Days
|$ -0.0020112755
|-78.08%
|90 Days
|$ -0.04255126963014266
|-94.29%
Discover the latest price analysis of Cerebro: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
--
-2.76%
-1.10%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Powered by our Novel CCC (Cross-Chain-Communication Protocol) & zkSync layer for privacy and settling transactions, Cerebro is a mighty addition to have in every trades toolbox. Cerebro Bot provides one access point to trade tokens across all supported chains, eliminating the need for traders to interact with multiple wallets, exchanges, or bridges. Simple commands allow users to perform complex cross-chain swaps without leaving the bot interface. Utilizing a proprietary routing protocol, Cerebro Bot optimizes the transaction flow by: - Automatically detecting the token’s native chain. - Finding the best route for the swap across chains. - Executing the trade without the user needing to manage multiple steps. Example: Buy a ERC-20 Token (Pepe) with SOL (On solana network)
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 CRX to VND
₫66.04531857
|1 CRX to AUD
A$0.0039409281
|1 CRX to GBP
￡0.0018803121
|1 CRX to EUR
€0.0022409199
|1 CRX to USD
$0.00257577
|1 CRX to MYR
RM0.0108955071
|1 CRX to TRY
₺0.1001459376
|1 CRX to JPY
¥0.3671760135
|1 CRX to RUB
₽0.2043358341
|1 CRX to INR
₹0.2191207539
|1 CRX to IDR
Rp41.5446716031
|1 CRX to KRW
₩3.5188109124
|1 CRX to PHP
₱0.1425431118
|1 CRX to EGP
￡E.0.1284794076
|1 CRX to BRL
R$0.0145273428
|1 CRX to CAD
C$0.0035288049
|1 CRX to BDT
৳0.3138318168
|1 CRX to NGN
₦4.0950106614
|1 CRX to UAH
₴0.1069459704
|1 CRX to VES
Bs0.24212238
|1 CRX to PKR
Rs0.7261610784
|1 CRX to KZT
₸1.317506355
|1 CRX to THB
฿0.0836867673
|1 CRX to TWD
NT$0.0771958269
|1 CRX to AED
د.إ0.0094530759
|1 CRX to CHF
Fr0.0021121314
|1 CRX to HKD
HK$0.0201682791
|1 CRX to MAD
.د.م0.0236713263
|1 CRX to MXN
$0.0495578148