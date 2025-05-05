Cerebrum DAO Price (NEURON)
The live price of Cerebrum DAO (NEURON) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 2.08M USD. NEURON to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Cerebrum DAO Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Cerebrum DAO price change within the day is -3.28%
- It has a circulating supply of 18.27B USD
Get real-time price updates of the NEURON to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate NEURON price information.
During today, the price change of Cerebrum DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cerebrum DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cerebrum DAO to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cerebrum DAO to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-3.28%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|-29.61%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-52.59%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cerebrum DAO: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.11%
-3.28%
+8.85%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Cerebrum DAO implements novel funding mechanisms designed to traverse the so-called "Valley of Death" in brain research. We utilize community-based funding throughout all stages of development, from the inception of research to the point where medications or diagnostic products are ready for clinical implementation. With 86 billion neurons in the human brain, each NEURON token represents a neuron in our brain and serves as the cognitive essence and neural blueprint within the Cerebrum DAO ecosystem. The NEURON tokens are earned by contributing work, data, IP, or funds to fuel the growth of Cerebrum DAO. The main goal for the creation of the NEURON token is to provide a truly decentralized governance model and sustainable growth of Cerebrum DAO’s network. That means creating an equally attractive network to contributors, entities, enterprises, service providers and the wider community. The NEURON token will be issued as a governance token. The NEURON token has four primary governance uses: - Voting on which IP projects receive funding from Cerebrum DAO - Voting on the terms under which each project can receive funds - Voting on key Cerebrum DAO governance matters (e.g. compensation policy, funding events, key strategic partnerships, governance board memberships, etc.) - Voting on Cerebrum DAO treasury management policies The NEURON token is initially deployed on the Ethereum Mainnet as an ERC-20 token. The choice of Ethereum Mainnet as our deployed chain is intentional. Leveraging Ethereum’s robust developer community, established ecosystem, and widespread adoption provide a solid foundation for the NEURON token’s initial phase
MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!
Cryptocurrency prices are subject to high market risks and price volatility. You should invest in projects and products that you are familiar with and where you understand the risks involved. You should carefully consider your investment experience, financial situation, investment objectives and risk tolerance and consult an independent financial adviser prior to making any investment. This material should not be construed as financial advice. Past performance is not a reliable indicator of future performance. The value of your investment can go down as well as up, and you may not get back the amount you invested. You are solely responsible for your investment decisions. MEXC is not responsible for any losses you may incur. For more information, please refer to our Terms of Use and Risk Warning. Please also note that data relating to the above-mentioned cryptocurrency presented here (such as its current live price) are based on third party sources. They are presented to you on an “as is'' basis and for informational purposes only, without representation or warranty of any kind. Links provided to third-party sites are also not under MEXC’s control. MEXC is not responsible for the reliability and accuracy of such third-party sites and their contents.
|1 NEURON to VND
₫--
|1 NEURON to AUD
A$--
|1 NEURON to GBP
￡--
|1 NEURON to EUR
€--
|1 NEURON to USD
$--
|1 NEURON to MYR
RM--
|1 NEURON to TRY
₺--
|1 NEURON to JPY
¥--
|1 NEURON to RUB
₽--
|1 NEURON to INR
₹--
|1 NEURON to IDR
Rp--
|1 NEURON to KRW
₩--
|1 NEURON to PHP
₱--
|1 NEURON to EGP
￡E.--
|1 NEURON to BRL
R$--
|1 NEURON to CAD
C$--
|1 NEURON to BDT
৳--
|1 NEURON to NGN
₦--
|1 NEURON to UAH
₴--
|1 NEURON to VES
Bs--
|1 NEURON to PKR
Rs--
|1 NEURON to KZT
₸--
|1 NEURON to THB
฿--
|1 NEURON to TWD
NT$--
|1 NEURON to AED
د.إ--
|1 NEURON to CHF
Fr--
|1 NEURON to HKD
HK$--
|1 NEURON to MAD
.د.م--
|1 NEURON to MXN
$--