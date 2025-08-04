ChadFi Price (CHADFI)
ChadFi (CHADFI) is currently trading at 0.001076 USD with a market cap of $ 1.08M USD. CHADFI to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of ChadFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of ChadFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of ChadFi to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of ChadFi to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|+1.86%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of ChadFi: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.75%
+1.86%
-30.01%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
ChadFi: Your All-in-One Crypto Trading Powerhouse Follow Smart Money: Track what top traders and wallets are doing in real time. Spot Opportunities: Get notified when a ticker is gaining momentum or social signals. Stay Safe: ChadFi scans smart contracts to protect you from honeypots and scam tokens, ensuring every trade is secure. Streamlined Analysis: Conduct technical, fundamental, and social research in seconds. Learn and Improve: ChadFi interprets complex technical analysis and charting concepts in easily absorbable ways. Whether you’re a seasoned trader or just starting out, he helps you refine your skills and improve your setups. SpoonFed Setups: Receive high-probability trade setups just before they break out, saving you from endless chart watching and scanning. Spend less time glued to the markets and more time living your life. Execute with Precision: Leverage advanced trading tools like multiple take-profits, stop-loss orders, and other professional-grade features. Trade Your Way: Customize your experience with ChadFi’s modular terminal, designed to adapt to your unique trading style and preferences.
Understanding the tokenomics of ChadFi (CHADFI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHADFI token's extensive tokenomics now!
|1 CHADFI to VND
₫28.31494
|1 CHADFI to AUD
A$0.00165704
|1 CHADFI to GBP
￡0.000807
|1 CHADFI to EUR
€0.00092536
|1 CHADFI to USD
$0.001076
