What is Chain4Energy about?

Chain4Energy (C4E) is a DePIN L1 Blockchain platform designed to support a variety of innovative energy and e-mobility applications. It creates a decentralized and democratized community-powered ecosystem.

What makes Chain4Energy unique?

Chain4Energy incorporates the DePIN incentive model, offering passive income opportunities by rewarding contributions and engagement within the ecosystem. This model accelerates the shift towards a sustainable future with the ultimate goal of enabling peer-to-peer energy trading.

What is the current price of Chain4Energy?

The live price of Chain4Energy (C4E) is ₹0.1654206258306415088000 INR. This real-time valuation is updated continuously and aggregates pricing from major global exchanges to ensure you see an accurate market rate.

How is Chain4Energy positioned in the market?

Chain4Energy currently sits at market rank #5912, supported by a market capitalization of ₹17728530.36477274332000. This ranking is influenced by liquidity depth, overall investor demand, and the circulating token supply.

What is the circulating supply of C4E?

The circulating supply of C4E is 107243392.347733 tokens, representing the amount available in the open market. This number plays an important role in determining market valuation, scarcity, and long-term inflation dynamics.

What is the 24-hour price range of Chain4Energy?

During the last 24 hours, Chain4Energy traded within a range of ₹0.165310975751580492000 (24-hour low) and ₹0.1715169904722060740000 (24-hour high). This volatility range helps traders understand short-term momentum and market unpredictability.

How far is Chain4Energy from its All-Time High and All-Time Low?

Chain4Energy reached an all-time high of ₹7.15547655275720616000, while the lowest recorded price (ATL) is ₹0.1631916734038273968000. These historical benchmarks allow traders to evaluate long-term price potential and cycles.

How active is C4E trading today?

Trading volume over the past 24 hours is ₹--, reflecting current market participation. Higher volume often indicates stronger investor interest and deeper market liquidity.

What influences the recent trend direction for Chain4Energy?

The current price movement of -2.57% over the last 24 hours is shaped by market sentiment, trading activity, macroeconomic factors, and ecosystem-specific updates related to Smart Contract Platform,BNB Chain Ecosystem,Layer 1 (L1),Osmosis Ecosystem. Sudden increases in volume can also act as catalysts for sharp price movements.