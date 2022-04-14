ChainLeak Price Today

The live ChainLeak (CHAINLEAK) price today is $ 0.00002585, with a 0.00% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHAINLEAK to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00002585 per CHAINLEAK.

ChainLeak currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 13,447.5, with a circulating supply of 520.13M CHAINLEAK. During the last 24 hours, CHAINLEAK traded between $ 0 (low) and $ 0 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00012035, while the all-time low was $ 0.00002318.

In short-term performance, CHAINLEAK moved -- in the last hour and -2.54% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ChainLeak (CHAINLEAK) Market Information

Market Cap $ 13.45K$ 13.45K $ 13.45K Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 25.85K$ 25.85K $ 25.85K Circulation Supply 520.13M 520.13M 520.13M Total Supply 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0 1,000,000,000.0

