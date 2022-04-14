Discover key insights into CHAISavings (CHAI), including its token supply, distribution model, and real-time market data.

CHAISavings (CHAI) Information

CHAI started as a meme token but has evolved into a project creating AI agents with real use cases , open-sourcing tools , and enabling easier agent creation.

Agent Swarm Our agents learn and interact in a swarm. More are coming soon—follow us on X to see them in action!

Our Vision We’re building a platform to:

Create useful AI agents. Simplify agent creation. Open-source tooling and infrastructure.