CHAISavings Price (CHAI)
The live price of CHAISavings (CHAI) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 285.36K USD. CHAI to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key CHAISavings Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- CHAISavings price change within the day is -0.53%
- It has a circulating supply of 999.99M USD
During today, the price change of CHAISavings to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of CHAISavings to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of CHAISavings to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of CHAISavings to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.53%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+31.82%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|-69.85%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of CHAISavings: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.66%
-0.53%
-3.72%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
CHAI started as a meme token but has evolved into a project creating AI agents with real use cases , open-sourcing tools , and enabling easier agent creation. Agent Swarm Our agents learn and interact in a swarm. More are coming soon—follow us on X to see them in action! Our Vision We’re building a platform to: Create useful AI agents. Simplify agent creation. Open-source tooling and infrastructure.
