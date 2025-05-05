Channels Price (CAN)
The live price of Channels (CAN) today is 0 USD. It has a current market cap of $ 217.99K USD. CAN to USD price is updated in real-time.
Key Channels Market Performance:
- 24-hour trading volume is -- USD
- Channels price change within the day is -0.92%
- It has a circulating supply of 752.98M USD
Get real-time price updates of the CAN to USD price on MEXC. Stay informed with the latest data and market analysis. It is essential for making smart trading decisions in the fast-paced cryptocurrency market. MEXC is your go-to platform for accurate CAN price information.
During today, the price change of Channels to USD was $ 0.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Channels to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Channels to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Channels to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ 0
|-0.92%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|+0.26%
|60 Days
|$ 0
|+0.45%
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Channels: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.06%
-0.92%
-0.21%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
The first cross-chain lending + SmartVault protocol focusing on H series assets. 0 security accidents, multi-chain innovative DeFi lending protocol
