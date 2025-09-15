What is Chatrix (CRX)

Chatrix is a decentralized communication protocol and messenger application that allows users to create blockchain-based identities through EVM wallets, exchange encrypted messages, and transfer cryptocurrencies directly inside chats. Unlike traditional messengers, Chatrix is designed to work even without internet by leveraging mesh networking technologies, ensuring unstoppable communication. Its native token, $CRX, powers the ecosystem, enabling utility, incentives, and long-term sustainability.

MEXC is the leading cryptocurrency exchange trusted by over 10 million users worldwide. It is renowned as the exchange with the widest token selection, the fastest token listings, and the lowest trading fees in the market. Join MEXC now to experience top-tier liquidity and the most competitive fees in the market!

Chatrix (CRX) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Chatrix Price Prediction (USD)

How much will Chatrix (CRX) be worth in USD tomorrow, next week, or next month? What could your Chatrix (CRX) assets be valued at in 2025, 2026, 2027, 2028 — or even 10 or 20 years from now? Use our price prediction tool to explore both short-term and long-term forecasts for Chatrix.

Check the Chatrix price prediction now!

CRX to Local Currencies

Try Converter

Chatrix (CRX) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chatrix (CRX) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CRX token's extensive tokenomics now!

People Also Ask: Other Questions About Chatrix (CRX) How much is Chatrix (CRX) worth today? The live CRX price in USD is 0 USD , updated in real-time with the latest market data. What is the current CRX to USD price? $ 0 . Check out The current price of CRX to USD is. Check out MEXC Converter for accurate token conversion. What is the market cap of Chatrix? The market cap for CRX is $ 293.63K USD . Market cap = current price × circulating supply. It indicates the token's total market value and ranking. What is the circulating supply of CRX? The circulating supply of CRX is 1.00B USD . What was the all‑time high (ATH) price of CRX? CRX achieved an ATH price of 0 USD . What was the all‑time low (ATL) price of CRX? CRX saw an ATL price of 0 USD . What is the trading volume of CRX? The Live 24‑hour trading volume for CRX is -- USD . Will CRX go higher this year? CRX might go higher this year depending on market conditions and project developments. Check out CRX price prediction for a more in-depth analysis.

Chatrix (CRX) Important Industry Updates