Children Of The Sky Price (COTS)
Children Of The Sky (COTS) is currently trading at 0.01043404 USD with a market cap of $ 10.41M USD. COTS to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Children Of The Sky to USD was $ +0.00013625.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Children Of The Sky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Children Of The Sky to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Children Of The Sky to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.00013625
|+1.32%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Children Of The Sky: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.81%
+1.32%
-31.54%
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
Children Of The Sky ($COTS) is a memecoin-powered gaming ecosystem built on the lightning-fast Solana blockchain. Blending lore, memes, and immersive gameplay, $COTS is more than a token—it's a movement. Players join the celestial journey as digital warriors, collecting rewards, battling in sky realms, and fueling a vibrant community. With low fees, high speed, and a meme-powered mission, Children Of The Sky is aiming to conquer both the charts and the metaverse. Join the skies. Embrace the legend.
