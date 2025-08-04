What is Chili Coin (CHI)

Developing the world’s first global, frictionless, loyalty coin for shoppers. Introducing the Chili Coin (CHI) More than a decade in the making, the Chili Coin is a purpose-built, on-chain loyalty token designed for the next generation of digital rewards. We first tested a token in December 2017 which we learned was too early for the ecosystem. Now, with clearer regulations, robust infrastructure and growing public awareness, the timing is perfect. Brands need: • A simple, consumable token that feels like a reward and lives on-chain • Flexible engagement tools—open or closed loop, gamified by agencies, brands or distributors • Modern loyalty experiences that go beyond coupons and rebates • A unified solution for managing rewards across partners and IP holders

Chili Coin (CHI) Resource Whitepaper Official Website

Chili Coin (CHI) Tokenomics

Understanding the tokenomics of Chili Coin (CHI) can provide deeper insight into its long-term value and growth potential. From how tokens are distributed to how the supply is managed, tokenomics reveal the core structure of a project's economy. Learn about CHI token's extensive tokenomics now!