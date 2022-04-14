ChimpStrategy Price Today

The live ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) price today is $ 0.00371445, with a 0.22% change over the past 24 hours. The current CHMPSTR to USD conversion rate is $ 0.00371445 per CHMPSTR.

ChimpStrategy currently ranks #- by market capitalisation at $ 3,282,720, with a circulating supply of 884.09M CHMPSTR. During the last 24 hours, CHMPSTR traded between $ 0.00367498 (low) and $ 0.00376405 (high), reflecting market activity. Its all-time high stands at $ 0.00693592, while the all-time low was $ 0.00151428.

In short-term performance, CHMPSTR moved +0.15% in the last hour and -5.55% over the past 7 days. Over the past day, total trading volume reached --.

ChimpStrategy (CHMPSTR) Market Information

Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Volume (24H) ---- -- Fully Diluted Market Cap $ 3.28M$ 3.28M $ 3.28M Circulation Supply 884.09M 884.09M 884.09M Total Supply 884,093,576.3193495 884,093,576.3193495 884,093,576.3193495

The current Market Cap of ChimpStrategy is $ 3.28M, with a 24-hour trading volume of --. The circulating supply of CHMPSTR is 884.09M, with a total supply of 884093576.3193495. Its Fully Diluted Valuation (FDV) is $ 3.28M.