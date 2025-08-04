Cisco xStock Price (CSCOX)
Cisco xStock (CSCOX) is currently trading at 67.14 USD with a market cap of $ 97.82K USD. CSCOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
CSCOX to USD price is updated in real-time.
During today, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ +0.19229.
In the past 30 days, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 60 days, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ 0.
In the past 90 days, the price change of Cisco xStock to USD was $ 0.
|Period
|Change (USD)
|Change (%)
|Today
|$ +0.19229
|+0.29%
|30 Days
|$ 0
|--
|60 Days
|$ 0
|--
|90 Days
|$ 0
|--
Discover the latest price analysis of Cisco xStock: 24h Low & High, ATH and daily changes:
+0.12%
+0.29%
--
Dive into the market statistics: market cap, 24h volume, and supply:
"For too long, investing has come with barriers. Borders. Brokers. Limitations. It’s been complicated, costly, and — for millions — out of reach. xStocks were created to change that. xStocks are tokenized stocks. They’re backed 1:1 by the underlying assets, composable with DeFi protocols, compliant with EU regulations, accessible to non-US users, and provide a legal claim to the value of the stock. xStocks enable easy access to 57 US Stocks and ETFs to regular users through top centralized and decentralized exchanges, and can be integrated with other DeFi protocols like any other token."
